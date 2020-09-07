Support great content
Bioprinting

Spanish bioprinting company REGEMAT 3D is now present in 28 countries

Revenues increase four-fold as Granada-based company closes new investment rounds

Davide Sher September 7, 2020
0 154 2 minutes read
Regemat3D Biogelx partnership
Granada-based REGEMAT now exports its bioprinting systems and bioreactors to 28 countries. After launching the new REG4Life bioprinter earlier this year, the company – reports local online media Grenada Salud – is currently immersed in a financing round in which it plans to raise up to 3 million euros to continue its expansion worldwide.

REGEMAT 3D is one of the main players in the bioprinting industry for having developed a unique process for the generation of three-dimensional fabrics. First, the three-dimensional construct is printed, then it is matured in a bioreactor where, after the application of a series of mechanobiological signals, it favors the generation of functional tissue.

The technology will allow, not only to produce implantable cartilage parts but also to “test” them in a suitable environment (the bioreactor) before implanting it in the patient. The company led Jose Manuel Baena offers its solutions for bioprinting systems and adapts them to each specific research field. It also offers its bioreactors to mature tissues (marketed under its brand name BMAP) and the consumable materials necessary to carry out the process. REGEMAT’s technology now has users all over the world, from Argentina, USA, Canada, Mexico and the European Union to Saudi Arabia, China, and Australia, for a total of 28 different countries worldwide.

REG4Life
REGEMAT’s newest bioprinting system

REGEMAT3D’s projections are exceptional, even despite the current pandemic-related economic challenges, because its systems can also be used to generate three-dimensional models of tissues affected by the virus. The company, in addition to the BMAP bioreactor line, began the year with the launch of its new bioprinting system, the REG4Life bioprinter, where it implemented significant advances and improvements compared to the first version of the device that has been on the market more three years.

As Jose Manuel Baena, a doctor in Biomedicine and founder of REGEMAT 3D points out: “It is a market that has been growing a lot in recent years because a large number of research groups have found it interesting to include three-dimensionality and tissue maturation in their lines of investigation. It is a multi-application technology that little by little, with research and results, will converge towards more specific applications to generate specific tissues that provide clinical value ”.

The company, which has multiplied its turnover by a factor of four in the last two years, has already consolidated financing of 700,000 euros this year from the ICO funds, the CDTI Cervera instrument, and the H2020 program. In the coming weeks, REGEMAT3D will allow all types of investors to enter equity, through a crowdfunding round, something that has been in demand in the sector.

Three-dimensional bioprinting is a business with a great future. Some of its most notable applications are regenerative medicine, scientific research on diseases or drug and cosmetic tests. The enormous number of tissue pathologies derived from aging and the need to accelerate the development of new drugs and reduce the use of animals for research makes 3D bioprinting a sector that is gaining much interest in the research and scientific field, who see these technologies as an enhancer to achieve future medical solutions when brought into the clinical setting. In terms of investments, 3D bioprinting is already a growing sector driven by the significant potential of the problem it seeks to solve: improving our quality of life in aging populations.

Davide Sher

Davide Sher

Since 2002, Davide has built up extensive experience as a technology journalist, market analyst and consultant for the additive manufacturing industry. Born in Milan, Italy, he spent 12 years in the United States, where he completed his studies at SUNY USB. As a journalist covering the tech and videogame industry for over 10 years, he began covering the AM industry in 2013, first as an international journalist and subsequently as a market analyst for leading US-firm SmarTech Analysis, focusing on the additive manufacturing industry and relative vertical markets. In 2016 he Co-founded London-based 3dpbm. Today the company publishes the leading news and insights websites 3D Printing Media Network and Replicatore, as well as 3D Printing Business Directory, the largest global directory of companies in the additive manufacturing industry.

